Promise Day 2023: Best Happy Promise Day ideas

Promise Day 2023: Love is in the air as Valentine's Day is approaching fast on February 14, 2023. However, before Valentine's Day arrives, there is an entire list of celebratory days that comprise Valentine's Week. We have already celebrated Rose Day, Propose Day, and Chocolate Day with wishes, ideas, and gifts. However, Promise Day, the fifth day of Valentine's Week, can be confusing for couples. On Promise Day 2023, you'll have to write a wish for WhatsApp or Facebook messages that contains a promise for your loved ones. But choosing a gift for promise day can be difficult. On Chocolate Day, you gift chocolates. On Rose Day, you give roses. On Propose Day, you plan a proposal for your partner. However, on promise day, you can only make a promise. What about a gift?

Couples often get stuck on the fifth day of Valentine's Week, the Propose Day. On Promise Day 2023, we have done all the labour for you. In this article, you'll find the best promise day ideas for Propose Day 2023. We have hand-picked and explored the best possible way you can impress your partner on Valentine's Day.

Best Happy Promise Day Ideas

Couples make unbreakable vows to each other on Promise Day 2023. They confess their love and commitment to each other. So, for promise day, you should make heartfelt wishes to your partner or loved ones. But, it can be tough to write a promise or plan a gift for your loved ones on promise day. So, we did the job for you.

Here's a list of the best ideas for Promise Day 2023.

Handwritten Letter

The most personalised form of promise you can make on promise day is with handwritten letters. You can jot down the vows you wish to keep with your partner on a rough page, edit them, and write them down on colourful handmade sheets. Such a handwritten letter on Promise Day 2023 is a strong gesture of your love.

Promise Cards

Promise Cards are saviours if you don't wish to write long-form content. You can list 21 promises and write them separately on cards. Then, wrap them nicely and gift them to your partner on Promise Day.

Love Contract

A fake legal love contract is not something easy to make. But your partner will be startled if they see one as a gift on Promise Day 2023. Instead of making promises to your partner, you can ask for the same in the love contract and make them sign it.

Jewellery: Rings and Lockets

Rings or lockets are a double-edged sword. They make a beautiful gift for any day. They also symbolise a vow or a promise of love. Thus, gifting a locket or a ring to your partner on Promise Day 2023 can make their day.

Dedicate a song

Say it with a song! Songs are the best way to express how you feel, especially when you're madly in love with someone. Find the best song that suits your situation with your partner. You can either sing it for them or get a personalised Spotify plaque.

When is Promise Day 2023?