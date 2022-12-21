Police in Italy use Lamborghini to transport organs to people hundred miles apart

Police in Italy used a customised Lamborghini supercar to deliver two kidneys to the patients on Tuesday hundreds of kilometres apart, it was announced.

"Travelling on the motorway to deliver the most beautiful Christmas present: life," the police said in a statement posted on social media, along with a picture of a medical cool box in a purpose-built compartment at the front of the Lamborghini Huracan.

"Thanks to the State Police's special Father Christmas, two people have received the gift of a kidney," the statement added.

The organs were driven from Padua in Italy's northeast to hospitals in Modena and then Rome.

The Lamborghini Huracan, which has a top speed of 300kmph (190mph) and the capacity to go from 0-100kmph in 3.2 seconds, was a 2017 gift to police from the luxury carmaker.

It was assigned to highway patrol in Bologna, northern Italy, for use in both normal police operations and the urgent transport of blood and organs.

Another Huracan is operated by the highway patrol in Rome, while a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo once used by the police is now in a museum.

The Lamborghini Huracan is held as one of the most iconic supercars anywhere in the world and while its amazing capabilities are often raved about by enthusiasts, it is its ability to go really fast that also serves to help in ways far nobler.

(With inputs from agencies)

