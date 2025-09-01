/PM Modi in Putin's Aurus Senat: It's Russia's 'fortress on wheels'. Is it better than Trump's 'Beast'?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen doing car pooling with Russian President Vladimir Putin in his special vehicle on Monday (September 1). The duo was heading to the venue of their bilateral meeting in China’s Tianjin.

“President Putin and I travelled together to the venue of our bilateral meeting. Conversations with him are always insightful," the Indian Prime Minister said in a post on X.

Here is what we know about Trump's special car

The Russian president travels in the Aurus Senat limousine. Au stands for ‘Aurum’, Latin for Gold, and Rus stands for Russia. The car was introduced in 2018 during Putin's fourth inauguration. Earlier, the Russian leader used to travel in the older Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman. The Aurus Senat limousine was produced by Russian Aurus Motors and is available for public use. The car is also nicknamed the Russian Rolls-Royce due to being a mixture of Rolls-Royce and Bentley, a blend of survivability and luxury.

The specifications of the vehicle:

1. It was by Aurus Motors and designed by NAMI as part of Russia’s ‘Kortezh’ (Cortege) luxury vehicle series.

2. Putin's car can withstand armour-piercing bullets and grenade attacks, with run-flat tires, reinforced glass (6 cm thick). It has emergency exits and was built to the standards of Russia’s Federal Protective Service.

3. It is around 7 m long, weighing several tonnes, and designed as a fortress-on-wheels.

4. Not just these, Putin's car can also survive a chemical attack with extra oxygen.



Donald Trump's 'Beast'

Sitting in Trump's The Beast is a rare privilege that only his allies have gotten in the past. Now, the reason it is a suspicious thing is that no one would ever know, most likely, what the two leaders discussed in the car.

As per a report by AutoWeek, The Beast was traditionally designed from the ground up by the US Secret Service, and there are usually multiple copies put in rotation, housed in the basement of Secret Service headquarters, and kept under 24-hour surveillance. The car is bulletproof and bombproof, durable enough for years of rigorous duty, and prepared for any worst-case scenarios.

