/Planning a US Visa? It’s about to get 2.5 times expensive for Indians from 2026—Details inside

The United States came up with a new $250 (approximately Rs 40,456) Visa Integrity Fee as part of the sweeping immigration overhaul of President Donald Trump. The development is a part of the initiative, which was signed recently following the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act', enacted on July 4. However, this fee will be refunded if all those visa holders meet specific compliance criteria.

The Visa Integrity Fee, which is set to apply from 2026, will be applicable to nearly all non-immigrant visa categories, including tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2), work visas (H-1B), student visas (F and M), and exchange visas (J). Only diplomatic categories (A and G) are exempt, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The visa reform is part of the Trump administration’s wider effort to strengthen immigration control and reduce instances of visa overstays.

"The recently announced "Visa Integrity Fee" will act as a deterrent for new classes of Indian students, travellers etc applying for the US visa since the revised visa processing cost would be 2.5 times more than the existing fees," an ET quoted Keshav Singhania, Head – Private Client, Singhania & Co. as saying.

How much more need to pay?

Starting in 2026, US visa applicants will need to pay a total fee of $472 (approximately Rs 40,456) by nearly 2.5 times, according to US immigration services firm Fragomen, as reported by The Economic Times. This amount includes a newly introduced Integrity Fee of $250, an I-94 fee of $24, and an ESTA fee of $13.

The revised charges will apply across several visa categories, including tourist/business (B-1/B-2), student (F/M), work (H-1B), and exchange (J) visas.

How 'US Visa Integrity Fee' be refunded?

Visa holders may request a refund of the Integrity Fee under specific conditions: If they leave the US within five days after their visa expires without seeking an extension or change in immigration status, or if they successfully adjust to permanent residency before their I-94 record (the official US arrival/departure record) expires.

Even if eligible, applicants need to provide required documentation, which must include proof of timely departure or approved status adjustment. Without this, the $250 fee will not be refunded, and it will go to the US Treasury’s general fund.