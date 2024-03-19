Plane makes rushed landing at UK airport after passenger attempts suicide

A flight, which had taken off from Thailand and was bound for the United Kingdom, was forced to make a quick landing at London airport after a passenger onboard tried to commit suicide in a cabin toilet.

EVA Air BR67 flight, which was flying from Bangkok to London, had begun to descend on the capital city, when the flight attendants found out that someone was occupying one of the cabin bathrooms.

Since the flight passengers were asked to exit the bathroom and strap their seat belts when the flight started to descend, the crewmembers went to ask the occupant to go back to his seat and made the shocking discovery.

Passenger receives first aid on flight

The crew members found the male passenger in a distressing state, which suggested attempted suicide, and he had suffered injuries because of which he was administered immediate first aid by the cabin crew and onboard doctor.

The man was stabilised and rushed to a hospital after the plane landed at around 7:30 pm local time.

The distressing event was confirmed by EVA Air, but no details regarding the injuries of the man and his condition were disclosed.

As per aircraft tracking site FlightAware, the plane landed at 7:03 pm local time at Heathrow Airport, which was 17 minutes before its schedule.

Air travel has continued to get scarier day by day with multiple mishaps and scary crises reported mid-air every day.

