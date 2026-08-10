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Pizza Theorem - When maths finally has a simple real-life application

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 15:19 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 15:19 IST
Pizza Theorem - When maths finally has a simple real-life application

How to divide a pizza equally? Maths has the answer

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Pizza Theorem has a real-life application that can be used by anyone who enjoys pizza. The mathematical rule ensures that two people sharing a pizza will get exactly the same amount.

This is probably the one time you are going to love mathematics, more specifically, geometry. It is also one of those occasions when you would not be complaining about the real-life uses of a mathematical concept. The Pizza Theorem lets you divide a pizza into exactly the same-sized slices, even if you don't cut through it from the centre. So this is easily the tastiest and a delightful application of a theorem.

The Pizza Theorem states that if a pizza is divided by straight cuts through a common point, even if not the centre, and the number of cuts is a multiple of four (8,12,16), then the pizza can be divided equally among two people, with the slices being of the same area. Each person should be given alternate slices - 2,4,6,8 for even and 1,3,5, 7 for odd.

How Pizza Theorem works

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Choose a centre P on a disc or the pizza. It could be any point and not necessarily the centre.

The number of slices must be a multiple of 4 - 8,12,16 etc. However, it does not apply to 4 slices as the math does not work out with less than 8.

The angles of all the slices must be the same, at 45 degrees each.

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The cut slices should be divided in an alternating manner. So Person A should get 1,3,5,7 and so on. Person B should get 2,4,6, and 8. This would mean that both of them end up with the same size of pizza slices.

The Rules


Netizens questioned the theorem, pointing out that randomly cutting the pizza into 8 slices does not give the same result. This is because the rule is clear on this. The angle of each pizza slice has to be the same. It should mostly be 45 degrees.

Even though the number of slices has to be a multiple of four, this number cannot be used when cutting the slices. The Pizza Theorem does not work below the number 8.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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