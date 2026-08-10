/Pizza Theorem - When maths finally has a simple real-life application

This is probably the one time you are going to love mathematics, more specifically, geometry. It is also one of those occasions when you would not be complaining about the real-life uses of a mathematical concept. The Pizza Theorem lets you divide a pizza into exactly the same-sized slices, even if you don't cut through it from the centre. So this is easily the tastiest and a delightful application of a theorem.

The Pizza Theorem states that if a pizza is divided by straight cuts through a common point, even if not the centre, and the number of cuts is a multiple of four (8,12,16), then the pizza can be divided equally among two people, with the slices being of the same area. Each person should be given alternate slices - 2,4,6,8 for even and 1,3,5, 7 for odd.

How Pizza Theorem works

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Choose a centre P on a disc or the pizza. It could be any point and not necessarily the centre.

The number of slices must be a multiple of 4 - 8,12,16 etc. However, it does not apply to 4 slices as the math does not work out with less than 8.

The angles of all the slices must be the same, at 45 degrees each.

The cut slices should be divided in an alternating manner. So Person A should get 1,3,5,7 and so on. Person B should get 2,4,6, and 8. This would mean that both of them end up with the same size of pizza slices.

The Rules



Netizens questioned the theorem, pointing out that randomly cutting the pizza into 8 slices does not give the same result. This is because the rule is clear on this. The angle of each pizza slice has to be the same. It should mostly be 45 degrees.