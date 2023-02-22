Pink T-Shirt Day 2023: History, importance and why do we celebrate it?

Pink T-Shirt Day, also known as Pink Shirt Day, is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the issues of bullying, discrimination, and harassment. Many countries celebrate the day either on the second or third Thursday of February.

Why & When Pink T-Shirt Day Started?

Canada was the first nation to celebrate Pink T-Shirt Day in 2007. A group of students from Nova Scotia organised a protest to support a fellow student, bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. The students bought and distributed pink t-shirts to their classmates to show solidarity and raise awareness about the harmful effects of bullying.

Since then, Pink T-Shirt Day has become a global movement, with individuals and organisations wearing pink shirts as a symbol of their commitment to promoting kindness, inclusion, and respect. Many schools, workplaces, and community groups organise events and activities on Pink T-Shirt Day to highlight the importance of creating safe and welcoming environments for all people.

When is Pink T-Shirt Day 2023?

Pink T-Shirt Day 2023 is on Wednesday, February 22.

Why is Pink Shirt Day important?

Pink Shirt Day is important because it raises awareness about the harmful effects of bullying, discrimination, and harassment. It promotes kindness, inclusion, and respect. Bullying, discrimination, and harassment can have severe and long-lasting impacts on people's mental health, self-esteem, and overall well-being. These issues can also hurt communities and society by creating divisions and promoting hate.