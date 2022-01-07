People putting mumbo jumbo on social media: Johnson slams anti-vaccine campaigners

As the UK grapples with a surge in virus cases, UK PM Boris Johnson hit out against anti-vaccine campaigners declaring that they were "putting this mumbo jumbo on social media: they are completely wrong".

Johnson added that the country was keeping a "voluntary approach" towards vaccination even as Italy and other European countries have made vaccination mandatory.

Also Read: WHO cautions against underestimating Omicron as 'mild'

The UK is one of the worst-hit countries due to the virus with over 149,990 fatalities and over 14 million coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Britain had reported over 200,000 coronavirus cases although hospitalisations have been low. Reports claimed hospitals have been experiencing staff shortages as many health workers were quarantined at home.

Johnson said while NHS (National Health Service) doctors and nurses were experiencing difficulties "people out there spouting complete nonsense about vaccination".

Watch: UK eases COVID testing rules

"It's absolutely wrong, it's totally counterproductive, and the stuff they're putting out on social media is complete mumbo jumbo," the British prime minister said as he slammed the anti-vaxers.

The British prime minister informed that there were over 2 million vacant vaccination slots even as the government had asked citizens to take booster doses as a priority with Omicron cases on the rise in Britain.

Also Read: Explainer: China's 'zero covid' strategy; what it is, how it functions and does it work?

Johnson reiterated that most of the patients currently in ICUs across the country were unvaccinated.

"So anyone who thinks our battle with Covid is over, I'm afraid, is profoundly wrong. This is a moment for the utmost caution," PM Johnson said.