Pathaan OTT Release Date is OUT! Fans can watch Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer on THIS DATE, check details

Pathaan on OTT release date is finally out. The much-anticipated film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be made available on Amazon Prime. The bookings will be made open on 20 January, five days before the film's scheduled theatrical premiere. However, Pathaan's OTT release date has been announced prior to its theatrical debut. In April of this year, the Siddharth Anand-directed film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, will be available for streaming.

Amazon Prime Video will stream the Bollywood movie. However, it will not be too soon. Amazon Prime Video will stream the movie three months after its theatrical debut, on 25 April. “YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchises," Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF said in a statement.

Pathaan is the fourth film in YRF's spy universe. "Ek Tha Tiger," "Tiger Zinda Hai," and "War," all starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are part of Aditya Chopra's grandiose spy world. In December, the third instalment in the "Tiger" series will be released. Salman Khan will feature in Pathaan in a special appearance. The movie Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on 25 January.

When is Pathaan theatrical release?

Pathaan will release in theatres on 25 January.

When will advance booking for Pathaan open?

Advance booking for Bollywood movie Pathan will open on 20 January.

In what all languages Pathaan will be available?

The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

What is the Pathaan OTT release date?

Pathaan will release on OTT on 25 April.

Where can you watch Pathaan?