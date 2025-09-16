/Passenger cooks fresh pasta mid-flight; what happened next will shock you! WATCH

A female passenger in a plane surprised the internet after she posted a video of herself making pasta from scratch while travelling on the flight. The netizens were divided on the internet after the video went viral. The passenger, identified as Katie Brooks seen in the video making gnocchi in her seat as the plane was at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

"POV: You hate airplane food so you make it yourself," Brooks wrote over the clip, and added in the caption, "Anyone else?" Later she added in the caption,"Since everyone’s going CRAZY over this video 😂Just trying to show that pasta making is so easy you can do it on an airplane!"

In the viral video, Brooks is seen holding a bowl as she combines flour and water with her fingers. She kneads the mixture into a dough ball, then rolls it out into four long strips. From her San Diego home, where she hosts pasta-making classes and workshops, Brooks cuts the strips into smaller portions with a tool and shapes them into gnocchi on a gnocchi board. The clip ends with a final shot of a plate filled with her freshly made pasta.

Netizens react to the viral video

After the video surfaced on the internet, it attracted multiple netizens with their mixed opinion. One of the users said, "As a mom of a child with anaphylactic allergy to wheat, I'm shocked. Please don't do this in an airplane where people are contained in a small vessel, air is circulated and the nearest hospital is hours away."

Another user said, "God forbid an Indian did the same, the comment section would've gone crazy, the double standards!"

The next said, "Talk 'White privilege'. God forbid a person of color, specifically an Indian or any brown person from the Indian subcontinent had done it, they would have been called out all sorts of names , abuse and trolls. Double standards of society!!!"

Another also said," Some do it for the views. Some do it to show you how easy it can be. You did it for both. I love it."