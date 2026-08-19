/Passenger claims he suffered heart attack because seatbelt on Delta plane malfunctioned while landing

A passenger has sued Delta AirLines after the seatbelt failed during landing, leaving him unconscious. Darrin Roth from Bayside, Wisconsin, has claimed that the seatbelt snapped when he was travelling from Tampa, Florida, to New York City with his wife. According to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, he had to be taken to a hospital in Queens on a stretcher.

The incident happened in January 2025. In the months that followed, Roth says he suffered a heart attack and had to undergo a quadruple bypass surgery. He also had a cervical fusion operation in November 2025, and claims this was all because of the seatbelt mishap.

After the plane landed, Roth says the seatbelt failed to safeguard him, and he was thrown into the bulkhead and immediately lost consciousness. Flight attendants inspected the seatbelt and noticed a malfunction. Roth has alleged in the lawsuit that Delta is responsible and slammed it for negligent maintenance of equipment. They are seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

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Insurance problem with an airplane mishap

Even though New York is a no-fault state, meaning your own insurer pays medical costs and lost pay, Roth may not be able to claim damages under it. This is because the accident involved a commercial airline flight governed by federal aviation standards and common carrier law, Simple Flying said. Since the attendants admitted that the seatbelt had malfunctioned, it is clear evidence of a breach of duty.