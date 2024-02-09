Pakistan elections 2024: Man ‘as old as Pakistan’ goes to polling station, watch viral video

As allegations of rigging and lack of transparency engulf Pakistan's general elections, the dedication of an elderly man towards the democracy of the country is being praised by netizens. A video has gone viral on social media showing an old man walking down the way to the polling station, who is as reportedly old as Pakistan.

Amal Khan, who is an op-ed editor for Arab News Pakistan, shared the video on social media platform X. She wrote, “My father, as old as Pakistan, both born in 1947. Here he was, walking to the poll this morning to vote. Everything is a sham except for the bizarre faith of people like him.”

The video has so far amassed over 100,000 views and 2,500 likes on X. My father, as old as Pakistan, both born in 1947. Here he was, walking to the poll this morning to vote. Everything is a sham except for the bizarre faith of people like him. pic.twitter.com/MWxOwWQ8ql — Amal Khan (@amalkhan) February 8, 2024 × Reacting to the video, users said the man represented the true spirit of democracy.

“Respect for people like him! True Pakistani,” one user wrote. “This country never ceases to amaze us. Political, economic and constitutional/judical crises, poverty, corruption and the list goes on–we have been through hell and still keep going,” another user wrote.

“I think he knows what is power of vote,” a third user wrote. “Respect to the gentleman,” added a fourth user.

The election day, Feb 8, was marked with curbs on cellular networks and internet connectivity by Pakistan authorities. Countries like UK and US have condemned electoral violence in the country. In a statement, the US State Department condemned "restrictions on the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms". Matthew Miller, the spokesperson of the State Department said, “Claims of interference or fraud should be fully investigated”.