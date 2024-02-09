Pakistan elections: Imran Khan allies take lead at half-way point

Imran Khan, former prime minister of Pakistan and cricketer-turned-politician may be in jail but halfway results of vote counting in Pakistan national elections showed that candidates loyal to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have taken lead. PTI has won around 49 seats so far. Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) has so far won 42 and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has bagged 34, as reported by AFP.

Imran Khan is currently in jail after being convicted of treason, graft and having an un-Islamic marriage. He is also facing about 200 cases. Khan and his supporters say that cases against him are politically motivated.

Authorities launched sweeping crackdown on PTI in last few months and the party was barred from contesting elections. The party was also barred from holding rallies. As PTI was taken off ballot, the candidates were forced to contest elections as independents.

In Pakistan, independent candidates have to declare their support to party within 72 hours of their victory. This often leads to 'horse-trading' and deal-making.

Watch | Pakistan elections 2024: PTI-backed candidates allege tampering of poll results × As reported by AFP most of PTI loyalists have bagged seats in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region. Results from Pakistani Punjab province weren't fully declared. It is the most populous province and has most political power in the country. The Sharif family has traditionally held sway in Punjab.

"...even if PTI is unable to form a government, the elections show there are limits to political engineering," said Bilal Gilani, executive director of polling group Gallup Pakistan.

"It shows that the military does not always get their way -- that is the silver lining,"

Gilani was quoted by AFP.

The elections, held on Thursday (February 8) were hit by violence. As per the tally released by Pakistan's interior ministry, there were 61 attacks across the country, most of them were carried out in regions sharing border with Afghanistan.

There were at least 16 death, which include 10 security personnel. Fifty four people were wounded nationwide.

Elections are 'rigged'

The delay in vote counting is being perceived by some voters as a sign that elections are rigged.

"The delaying tactics speak loudly of the results being rigged and there is no other reason behind the delay," Nisar Ahmed (45) a shop owner told AFP.

In the run-up to the elections, it was expected that PML(N) would bag most seats, but initial results indicate that PML(N) and PPP, both dynastic parties, may have tough work ahead of them.