Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif takes away umbrella from woman, leaving her walking in rain. Watch!

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again stirred controversy. A video of the leader who is in France to attend the two-day New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris is going viral on Twitter. Here's why it is causing sparked a mini-controversy on social media. Here's what happened Following his arrival in France, a video shared by his office has sparked a row on social media.

Also read | Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant boat tragedy

In the video which is being widely shared by people on Twitter and other platforms, Sharif can be seen taking an umbrella away from a woman.

Watch the video here: PM of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif insisted on holding the umbrella himself when a protocol officer received him at a summit hosted by the French president on Thursday. But his “good gesture” left the woman officer walking in the rain. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/8R50EvHy3j — Baker Atyani (@atyanibaker) June 22, 2023 × Why is this a big deal? Upon Shehbaz Sharif's landing and the subsequent arrival at Palais Brogniart to attend the summit, it was raining in Paris. To receive the Pakistani Prime Minister, a protocol officer was waiting for him with an umbrella. Once Sharif exited the car, the two start walking towards the venue.

They can then be seen having a word, following which the Pakistani leader takes the umbrella from the female protocol officer and keeps walking with it. The officer then follows him, walking in the rain just a few steps behind the Pakistan PM.

Now, the video has sparked a debate. While some people are calling it a "good gesture", others are calling the behaviour an "embarrassment", yet others have labelled Sharif's conduct as "impolite".

However, many have also jumped to his defence. One user posted a screenshot from the video and wrote, "There are many others so she could have used another female officer's umbrella 🤷". There are many others so she could have used another female officer's umbrella 🤷 pic.twitter.com/mECnFff9yQ — Halima (@HalimaS01) June 22, 2023 × Another wrote: "Good intentions and good deeds can also have bad outcomes. Sad, but such is the life." Good intentions and good deeds can also have bad outcomes. Sad, but such is the life. — BIKKI JHA (@BIKKIJHA13) June 22, 2023 × Yet another pointed out that Sharif may have taken the video from the officer "Because last time in Iran when someone else held the umbrella for him - Pakistani Twitter had a severe meltdown." Because last time in Iran when someone else held the umbrella for him - Pakistani Twitter had a severe meltdown — عمر (@OZK_Speaks) June 23, 2023 × "We are proud of our Prime Minister. This gesture shows his respect for a woman. Protocol officer could easily have asked for another umbrella. He is such a great man," said another. We are proud of our Prime Minister. This gesture shows his respect for a woman. Protocol officer could easily have asked for another umbrella.

He is such a great man. — MUHAMMAD ANWER KHAN (@MUHAMMADANWERKH) June 22, 2023 × Why is Shehbaz Sharif in France? Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting Paris to attend the two-day summit, on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

As per an Radio Pakistan report, the Pakistani PM earlier met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a last-ditch effort to get a much-needed loan to aid Pakistan through its financial troubles.