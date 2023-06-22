Pakistan: New SC bench formed to hear pleas against military trial of civilians after senior judges' concerns

A new seven-member bench of the Pakistan's Supreme Court has been formed to hear petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts on Thursday (June 22). This comes as a previous nine-member bench was dissolved after following the concerns of two senior judges- Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. According to a report by Geo News, Justice Isa and Justice Masoor are not a part of the new bench. The bench was set to meet at 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, Justice Isa said that he did not consider the nine-member bench a bench with Justice Masood supporting him. Isa said the Supreme Court should first issue a verdict on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023, and then constitute new benches. "I will not accept this court until a decision is issued on the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act. All decisions are unconstitutional until the verdict on this act is issued," he added.

His remarks come during the hearing of petitions separately filed by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja and others against the trial of military courts.

