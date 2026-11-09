/Watch: Over ₹1 lakh each! Surat businessman’s Diwali surprise for 20 employees goes viral

A Surat-based businessman has won appreciation on social media after giving each of his 20 employees more than ₹1 lakh as a Diwali bonus. Ramswaroop Moond, who runs a clothing business in the city's Varachha area, presented the cash in decorated silver-coloured puja platters, leaving several workers visibly emotional.

While companies often give employees sweets, dry-fruit hampers or additional payments during Diwali, Munde chose to make the occasion special with a generous cash reward. According to Jagran, he distributed the bonuses ahead of the festival.

The platters contained bundles of fresh currency notes in denominations of ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500. The unusual presentation added to the surprise, with several employees appearing overwhelmed as they received their bonuses.

A video showing the distribution has been circulating on social media, where users have praised the businessman for recognising his employees' contribution. Some said the gesture showed the importance of treating workers with respect and making them feel valued. Others jokingly expressed a wish to join his team next year in the hope of receiving a similar bonus.

For Moond, the bonus was not simply a festive reward but a way of acknowledging the hard work and loyalty of the people who have helped his business grow over the years.

Speaking about his bond with his employees, the businessman reportedly described them as family members, saying, “They are like family members.” He wanted to share the success of his business with the people who had contributed to it.

Businessman's own struggles behind the gesture

According to Aaj Tak, Moond also spoke about growing up in poverty and facing financial difficulties during his early years.

Having experienced such hardships himself, he understands the challenges families can face while managing their expenses, particularly during festivals. His decision to give a substantial bonus was also an attempt to ensure that his employees and their families could celebrate Diwali comfortably.