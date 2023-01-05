OTT Releases This Week: Uunchai, Mumbai Mafia, Ginny and Georgia & more on Netflix, Amazon Prime & others

OTT releases like Uunchai, Mumbai Mafia and Ginny and Georgia: Season 2 are set to release this week among other great shows. The shows which are due to release this week are packed with action, drama and emotions. So even if it is just the start week into the New Year, don't do away with the weekly tradition to binge on some great content on OTT. Here are the 5 OTT shows which are a must-watch this week.

Uunchai

The Hindi film Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and others, was released in theatres on 11 November, 2022. The movie, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatiya, tells the tale of three elderly friends who climb to the Everest Base Camp to grant their fourth friend's final desire. The movie progresses as the walk takes a straightforward and emotional journey as they struggle with their physical constraints and learn what freedom means. Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Sheen Dass, Abhishek Singh Pathania, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Raju Kher also appear in the movie. The movie will release on Zee5.

Ginny and Georgia: Season 2

The second season of the Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry-led Netflix original Ginny & Georgia will be made available this week on January 5 on Netflix. The US premiere of "Ginny & Georgia" Season 2 will air on January 5 at midnight PT, 3 am ET, 8 am UK GMT, and about 9 am in the rest of Europe. Following the Season 1 ending cliffhanger, in which Ginny and her younger brother left on a motorbike after learning that their mother had poisoned their stepfather, the streaming service has released a few sneak peeks for the forthcoming season, offering fans an insight into what transpired subsequently.

Woman of the Dead

Woman of the Dead is set to release on Netflix on 5 January. This week's lengthy list of OTT releases includes Woman of the Dead, a compelling drama that should be on your list of must-watch episodes. The protagonist of the new Netflix drama is a lady whose thirst for vengeance following a car accident draws her into a convoluted scheme that turns her life on its head.

Copenhagen Cowboy

The series will release on Netflix. This week's list of new OTT releases keeps becoming more and more fascinating as Netflix releases Copenhagen Cowboy, another riveting drama. The drama's central character is a mystery lady with magical abilities who is hellbent on getting retribution with everyone who has harmed her.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld will release on Netflix on 6 January. The show is a cop drama with plenty of action, as the title indicates. The drama, which is one of the new OTT releases this week that warrants a space on your binge-watch list, is based on the '90s when a squad of daring city officers banded together to tackle crime in Mumbai.