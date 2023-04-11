Otherworld issues! Woman wants divorce via exorcism from haunting ghost she married

A woman in the United Kingdom claimed that she had married a ghost, and now she says she wants an exorcism to get rid of her husband. It may sound bizarre, but the life of 38-year-old Rocker Brocarde has become a living "hell".

Brocarde, who is reportedly from Oxfordshire, tied the knot with her husband Edwardo five months. She said that they met on Halloween last year.

However, things appear to have gone awry as she now wants to separate from her husband, who ended up haunting her using "the screams of a crying baby".

She said that she wants to end the marriage because Edwardo, who is said to be a ghost of a Victoria soldier, is apparently stalking her.

While speaking to Daily Star, she said, "I am at the end of my tether. I don't want to admit defeat, but it feels like being married to a ghost doesn't work."

As quoted by the media outlets, Brocarde has also said that she has been experiencing "deep dark thoughts" of late. She linked the issues to Edwardo (the ghost husband) as she says he is happy about her decision to end the marriage.

Media outlets have also mentioned that she is a singer and songwriter. A report by Daily Mail stated that Brocarde reached out to a medium. However, she claimed that Edwardo did not want to take the "marriage counselling" seriously.

When she opened up about the wedding

The UK woman said that she met her husband when he appeared in her room and before that, she didn't believe in ghosts.

She said that it was difficult to find a church that would marry them, hence, they tied the knot at an abandoned chapel on October 31 and went on a honeymoon at Barry Island.

"Edwardo just couldn't resist winding me up and made an inappropriate comment about Marilyn Monroe looking hot. I was like, 'Wow really? It's our wedding day'. The comment completely ruined my evening," she said, while talking about the wedding.

