Orthodox Christians around the world celebrated Christmas on January 7. Here's why

Orthodox Christmas 2024: More than 200 million Christians associated with Orthodox churches celebrated Christmas on January 7 instead of December 25, as they follow the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar followed by other Christian denominations.

Orthodox Christians from Cairo to Moscow celebrated the occasion by organising various events and ceremonies.

The majority of Orthodox Christians live in Eastern Europe. While those living in Ukraine celebrated Christmas on December 25, others living in areas like Russia-controlled Donetsk celebrated it on January 7. Russian President Vladimir Putin also attended the Orthodox Christmas service at a church in Moscow.

In Geogia's capital city, Tbilisi, those celebrating participated in an annual Orthodox Christmas procession called Alilo. Meanwhile, in Belgrade, Serbians gathered to eat the traditional Christmas bread.

Furthermore, Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia, Egypt, and Macedonia celebrated the festival with several events.

Why do Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7?

Some Eastern Orthodox churches follow the ancient Julian calendar, which runs 13 days later than the Gregorian calendar used by Catholic and Protestant churches. Although the Eastern Orthodox churches agree that December 25 is the date of Christmas or "Feast of the Nativity", they question whether December 25 falls on December 25 or January 7.

However, the Julian calendar has increasingly misaligned with the solar year. Until 1923, all Eastern Orthodox churches followed the old calendar. But then, an inter-Orthodox gathering adopted a revised Julian calendar similar to the Gregorian.

A few Orthodox churches, including those following Greek tradition and some in Ukraine, have started celebrating Christmas on the same date as Western churches. But many, like the Russian Orthodox Church, the largest communion in Eastern Orthodoxy, Serbian and Georgian churches, have stuck to the old calendar, observing Christmas on January 7.

The traditions of Orthodox Christmas vary from place to place. But it usually involves a grand worship service a night before Christmas, featuring a midnight liturgy. Many observe fasting and culminate in a festive meal on January 6 called the Holy Supper.

Orthodox Christians based in Western countries like the United States follow different dates. Orthodox, Greek and Antiochian churches in the US celebrated Christmas on December 25. However, some churches in the Slavic tradition, Serbian churches and other small Russian churches observed Christmas on January 7.