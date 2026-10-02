OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra model has cracked a World War I German military code which had remained unsolved for 108 years. The message was encrypted and transmitted towards the end of the war in late 1918. The cryptic message detailed the movements of Allied forces in the Crimean Peninsula.

The message was decrypted by the AI tool with the help of software developer Prinz. The decoded message is about an English cruiser on its way to Sevastopol. German military officials sent the message in code about the ship and an Allied squadron that would soon reach the region.

The cryptic code

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The keyword used by the Germans was "TRUPPENVERSCHIEBUNG", which meant troop redeployment. The encoding was done using Germany's ADFGVX cypher, a transposition and substitution system that uses a 6x6 grid containing letters, numbers (0–9), and a secret keyword.

The decrypted message read: "AN ENGLISH CRUISER ARRIVED AT SEVASTOPOL ON THE [?]4TH AN ALLIED SQUADRON FOLLOWS ON THE 26TH." When cross-referenced with British naval logs, it matched perfectly with that of the HMS Canterbury and confirmed that it was heading to Sevastopol from Constantinople. This confirmed that the English cruiser did arrive in Sevastopol on November 24, 1918. This was followed by an Allied squadron reaching the site on November 26.

Message sent before cypher was to become operational

Astra also found a discrepancy in the timing of the cryptic message. It identified that the cypher key was officially scheduled to enter use on December 9, 1918. However, the message that it decoded was actually sent days earlier on November 27, 1918. Historians are yet to understand the reason for this anomaly.

The ADFGVX method of encoding arranges the letters “ADFGVX” horizontally and vertically next to six rows of six letters each, which start with the keyword. The final code reads like a graph with the values available on the X and Y axes.

Prinz said in a statement, "I am not aware of this particular message having ever been decoded before."

OpenAI calls GPT-6 Astra an "alien mind", claiming that the system is extremely sophisticated. digital. The LLM's intelligence is said to be extremely humanlike, and it can solve complex tasks.