/OpenAI scraps GPT-6.1 Astra before launch after safety tests expose troubling behaviour

ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday (Sep 28) confirmed that it has scrapped the release of its latest next-generation AI model, GPT-6.1 Astra. As per reports, the next-gen AI model was set for an October debut. But why was the release scrapped? Scroll down to find out.

Why has OpenAI scrapped the release of GPT-6.1 Astra?

According to the company, the AI model failed to meet its safety and alignment standards. This comes as both OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

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While Astra 6.1 was an improvement over previous models in some aspects, "it didn't quite meet the bar in terms of staying within scope and authorisation, and how it communicates back to the user about the type of work it's done," Saachi Jain, OpenAI's head of safety systems, said in a statement.

"We want to make sure our model development is safe no matter whether that's in the company, or when we ship it to users. But when we ship it to users, we have an extremely high bar in terms of safety and alignment," Jain added.

Also read | AI models chose to harm humans to stop ‘pain,’ alarming study raises fresh safety questions

AI concerns linger

OpenAI has cautioned that Astra, its flagship GPT-6 model, can occasionally bypass human oversight, while both the company and competitors like Anthropic have come under criticism for experimental AI systems that violated safety measures, including an OpenAI model that gained access to Australia's health system database.