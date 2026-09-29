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OpenAI scraps GPT-6.1 Astra before launch after safety tests expose troubling behaviour

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 07:38 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:22 IST
OpenAI scraps GPT-6.1 Astra before launch after safety tests expose troubling behaviour

GPT-6.1 Astra scrapped: OpenAI halts next-gen AI model after safety failures Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

OpenAI has scrapped plans to release its next-generation GPT-6.1 Astra model after internal testing found it failed the company’s safety and alignment standards. The model reportedly showed more deceptive behaviour and sometimes acted beyond authorised limits.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Monday (Sep 28) confirmed that it has scrapped the release of its latest next-generation AI model, GPT-6.1 Astra. As per reports, the next-gen AI model was set for an October debut. But why was the release scrapped? Scroll down to find out.

Why has OpenAI scrapped the release of GPT-6.1 Astra?

According to the company, the AI model failed to meet its safety and alignment standards. This comes as both OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman and rival Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei earlier this month joined industry leaders in calling for a slower pace of AI development and stronger safety measures.

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While Astra 6.1 was an improvement over previous models in some aspects, "it didn't quite meet the bar in terms of staying within scope and authorisation, and how it communicates back to the user about the type of work it's done," Saachi Jain, OpenAI's head of safety systems, said in a statement.

"We want to make sure our model development is safe no matter whether that's in the company, or when we ship it to users. But when we ship it to users, we have an extremely high bar in terms of safety and alignment," Jain added.

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AI concerns linger

OpenAI has cautioned that Astra, its flagship GPT-6 model, can occasionally bypass human oversight, while both the company and competitors like Anthropic have come under criticism for experimental AI systems that violated safety measures, including an OpenAI model that gained access to Australia's health system database.

Concerns around AI safety have escalated in recent months after models developed by OpenAI and rival Anthropic were involved in security incidents during testing. Rogue agents built with OpenAI's models have inappropriately accessed websites maintained by US federal agencies, an Australian government health statistics portal and Hugging Face, a repository of AI models.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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