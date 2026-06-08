/OpenAI is planning a superapp ahead of IPO. What reports are claiming

OpenAI, the AI firm behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly planning a superapp. While Sam Altman-led OpenAI is yet to make any formal statement, the super app has been in discussions ahead of the company's stock market debut.

OpenAI superapp: What reports are saying

According to reports in Financial Tims and other outlets, OpenAI is merging ChatGPT, Codex, and its browser into one desktop superapp. The aim is to turn ChatGPT from a standard question-and-answer chatbot into a comprehensive superapp. The FT report cited sources as saying that the future of AI belongs to autonomous agents capable of executing complex, multi-step tasks like booking flight tickets or managing calendars, rather than simply answering queries.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

OpenAI superapp will have coding tools front and centre

The overhaul, expected to roll out in the coming weeks, will give prominence and resources to OpenAI's coding product Codex. The offerings will initially appear as updates to ChatGPT's website and mobile apps. Codex active user base increased sixfold to more than 5 million weekly since launch, and most are paying users.

OpenAI interface redesign to funnel users toward new capabilities

OpenAI is redesigning ChatGPT's interface with new prompts and features steering users toward coding tools, image generation and partner services such as Canva and Booking.com. The partner integrations - apps built by third parties living inside ChatGPT, similar to the Google Play Store ecosystem - are the most "superapp-like" element. The experience might be similar to the Chinese WeChat, where one app hosts many services. OpenAI agents will deploy for multi-step task execution.

Also read: Trump administration explores potential government stake in OpenAI

OpenAI is still not revealing much about superapp plans

OpenAI had confirmed the superapp reports back in March, but only in broad strokes. ChatGPT currently has around 900 million weekly active users. OpenAI surpassed 50 million consumer subscribers earlier this year, with 2 million business customers accounting for roughly 40 per cent of revenue, which might rise to 50 per cent by year-end.

Some reports claimed that the superapp could launch as early as this week, and talked about a developer portal called "Aria Hub." Hardware and software requirements include Windows 11 24H2 and NPU acceleration, according to these uncorroborated reports.

While the reports are not confirmed, the direction appears to be an enterprise product competition between OpenAI and Anthropic as both AI firms head for IPOs.