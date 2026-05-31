/OpenAI’s AI model solves decades-old maths problem, proof verified by researchers

OpenAI’s latest artificial intelligence model has reportedly solved a mathematical problem that had remained unsolved for nearly 80 years, marking a development that experts say could signal a new era for AI-assisted scientific research.

According to researchers involved in the work, the AI-generated solution was independently reviewed by professional mathematicians, who concluded that the proof appears to be mathematically sound. The achievement has attracted attention beyond the technology sector, with experts describing it as a significant demonstration of artificial intelligence’s potential to contribute original insights rather than simply process existing information.

The problem concerned a longstanding question in combinatorics, a branch of mathematics focused on patterns, arrangements and structures. Researchers said the question had resisted solution for decades despite extensive work by mathematicians in the field.

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OpenAI’s reasoning-focused model was tasked with exploring possible approaches to the problem. Researchers said the system eventually produced a proof that had not previously been identified by human experts. While the mathematical details are highly technical, specialists noted that the result addresses a question that has remained open since the mid-20th century.

Unlike conventional AI systems that primarily generate responses by predicting text, OpenAI’s latest reasoning models are designed to work through complex problems step by step. According to researchers, the model examined numerous mathematical possibilities, tested alternative approaches, rejected unsuccessful lines of reasoning and gradually constructed a logical argument leading to the final proof.

Experts said the process resembled the way human mathematicians approach difficult research questions, often exploring multiple pathways before arriving at a solution.

The significance of the breakthrough extends beyond the specific problem solved. Researchers and mathematicians noted that generating genuinely novel mathematical reasoning has long been regarded as one of the most difficult challenges in artificial intelligence.

The successful proof suggests that advanced reasoning models could become valuable tools for scientific discovery, helping researchers investigate complex questions and uncover new ideas across mathematics and other disciplines.