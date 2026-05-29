/Cheaper AI models could help businesses save billions: Here’s how

As the artificial intelligence race intensifies, most technology companies are focused on building larger and more powerful AI models. Google, however, is increasingly highlighting a different advantage lower costs.

The company is promoting its Gemini 3.5 Flash model as a more affordable option for businesses that want AI capabilities without the high costs associated with some of the industry's most advanced systems. The move comes as organisations around the world face growing AI bills driven by rising usage and increasing demand for computing power.

Why is Google focusing on AI costs?

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According to a report by Business Insider, Google believes many companies are spending far more than expected on artificial intelligence services. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that businesses are rapidly consuming their annual AI budgets as usage expands across departments and workflows. He argued that organisations do not always need the most powerful AI model for every task and can significantly reduce costs by using a combination of models based on specific needs.

Pichai said that if major Google Cloud customers shifted around 80 per cent of their AI workloads to a mix of Gemini 3.5 Flash and other AI models, they could collectively save more than $1 billion annually.

The comments reflect a growing conversation within the technology industry about the long-term economics of artificial intelligence.

What is Gemini 3.5 Flash?

Gemini 3.5 Flash is Google's lower-cost AI model designed for speed and efficiency. While it may not offer all the capabilities of the company's most advanced frontier models, it is built to handle many everyday AI tasks at a lower operating cost. Businesses often use AI for customer support, content generation, document analysis, coding assistance and internal workflows. For many of these tasks, companies may not require the most expensive model available.

Google's strategy is based on the idea that businesses can reserve premium AI models for highly complex work while using more efficient systems such as Gemini Flash for routine operations. Industry analysts say this approach is similar to how cloud computing evolved, where companies balance performance and cost depending on the workload.

Why AI costs are becoming a major concern

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has increased demand for expensive computing infrastructure. Running advanced AI systems requires large data centres, specialised chips, electricity and networking resources.

As companies deploy AI across more departments, costs can quickly rise. Several technology firms have recently acknowledged the challenge. Microsoft has spoken about the growing expense of AI infrastructure, while Amazon has reportedly reviewed internal AI usage practices as adoption accelerated across teams.

Many organisations are now looking beyond AI performance alone and focusing on return on investment, efficiency and cost management.

Google's infrastructure advantage

One reason Google believes it can compete effectively on AI pricing is its control over much of the technology stack.

Unlike some competitors, Google owns and operates:

Its own AI models

Large-scale cloud infrastructure

Data centres

Custom AI chips

Global networking systems

This level of integration allows the company to optimise costs across multiple layers of its AI business. Analysts say this could become an important advantage as businesses increasingly compare not only model performance but also overall operating expenses.

A new phase in the AI race

For much of the past two years, AI companies have competed primarily on model capability. The focus was often on benchmarks, reasoning ability, coding performance and multimodal features. However, industry experts believe the next stage of competition could be centred on efficiency.

As AI adoption grows, companies may increasingly ask questions such as: