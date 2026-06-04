/OpenAI CEO seeks expanded AI testing, rejects pre-release government approval rules

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to oppose proposals requiring AI developers to secure US government approval before making new AI models publicly available, according to a company statement released on Wednesday. The move is part of OpenAI's wider push to shape the regulation of future technology.



During his visit to Washington this week, Altman will also urge Congress to increase funding for artificial intelligence testing at the US Department of Commerce. The department currently collaborates with firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic to evaluate the capabilities and risks of their AI systems.



OpenAI said it wants the federal government to expand these testing efforts and bring in additional experts in areas including cybersecurity, biological threats and national security to strengthen oversight and safety assessments.

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OpenAI and Anthropic's US IPO

Altman's visit to Washington collides with a crucial period for the company and the industry as OpenAI is preparing to quietly register for an initial public offering. In the other development, OpenAI's competitor Anthropic, which makes Claude, confidentially registered for a US IPO on Monday.

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The requirements of the federal government might hurt the profits of industry if they slow down the introduction of new models or prompt the companies to change how their products work to solve security concerns.