OnePlus 11 5G launch date: Pre-order available, expected features, price & color options, All you need to know

OnePlus 11 5G Launch: OnePlus will soon launch the most awaited flagship, OnePlus 11 5G. The company has officially announced the date of the OnePlus 11 5G launch event. In India, OnePlus 11 5 G's launch date is February 7, 2023. In China, the OnePlus 5G launched on January 4, 2023. The new OnePlus smartphone exhibit the latest features. The OnePlus 11 5G has a matte finish, a circular camera, an alert slider, and many more features. Compared to the previous models, OnePlus has no added feature in its overall look. However, different shades of the OnePlus 11 5G will be available in the market, including black and green variants. Here, we have compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 11 5G launch date, features, specs, and price.

OnePlus 11 5G Launch Date: Check features

The official date given by OnePlus for the launch of the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is February 7, 2023. Before this, the gadget company OnePlus released one of its bestselling models in August 2022.

Check all the details about the expected features and specs of the OnePlus 11 5G model.

Bulky design, metallic frame, unique style

Curved display with punch-hole

Android 13 (Out of the box)

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chipset for high performance

Storage: 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB

High-resolution telephoto camera

Primary Camera: 50-megapixel SONY IMX890

48-megapixel IMX581 ultrawide sensor and 32-megapixel IMX709 telephoto sensor

5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability

OnePlus 11: Price