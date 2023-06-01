On Elon Musk's China trip, US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has this to say

Elon Musk has received a grand welcome in China. It is the Tesla CEO’s first trip to the country in over three years. The industrialist has vowed to expand his business in China. But, not everyone is happy by the promises Elon Musk has been making. Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican leader and US presidential candidate, has raised concerns over the billionaire’s trip to China.

In a video, Vivek Ramaswamy, who is of Indian origin, said that Elon Musk’s meeting with Qin Gang, China's foreign minister, was no small matter. The Republican candidate stated that the Tesla CEO’s statement referring to the United States and Communist China as "conjoined twins" was posted in the Asian country, but not in America.

“I’ve been one of the most vocal supporters of Elon Musk’s effort to transform Twitter, but it’s a real risk to the U.S. when the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) turns our most prominent business leaders and celebrities - Tim Cook, Larry Fink, LeBron James, Elon Musk - into puppets to advance their agenda. That tilts the global scales of perception in China’s favor - and sadly, it’s working. The U.S. needs leaders who aren’t in China’s pocket, yet Biden is just another embodiment of that same problem,” Vivek Ramaswamy said. I'm breaking an unspoken rule in the GOP, but I call it like I see it: it's deeply concerning that @elonmusk met with China's foreign minister yesterday to oppose decoupling and referred to the U.S. & Communist China as "conjoined twins." Tesla's VP in China reposted that_ pic.twitter.com/UD26pweilX — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 31, 2023 × The visit comes as Tesla is facing stiff competition from Chinese-made electric vehicles. Elon Musk is the latest in the series of American industrialists who have visited China after the country reversed its zero-Covid policy. In March, Apple CEO Tim Cook undertook a trip to China.

Elon Musk has not yet made any public statements on Twitter about his trip to China. Interestingly, Twitter, which is owned by Musk, remains banned in the country. Significance of Elon Musk’s China Trip Elon Musk has often expressed his admiration for China. He had earlier suggested that Taiwan, a self-governed territory that China claims as part of its country, could be run as a “special administrative zone”. The billionaire’s Shanghai-based Gigafactory has also made headlines. Last year, the factory had contributed to about one-quarter of Shanghai's total automotive production value, as per a Reuters report. Local authorities have vowed to boost ties with Tesla, but some uncertainty regarding the Shanghai factory’s expansion plan remains. As per Reuters, there is no clarity whether Tesla is facing any regulatory hurdles in its aim to broaden its production facilities.