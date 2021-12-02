Omicron: No kissing under mistletoe this Christmas, advises British politician

Christmas is known for an abundance of colour red but a red flag raised by a British politician has hit headlines. There perhaps couldn't have been a clearer sign of how Omicron variant is poised to prolong the dreaded pandemic and even hurt our businesses. All sorts.

World is waiting with bated breath for our scientists to unravel secrets of Omicron and find a remedy. And as per a British politician people should avoid kissing this Christmas

No pressure!

Those who know the tradition would tell you about kissing under the mistletoe. The politician was referring to that, and act of kissing in general apparently.

"Well, for what it's worth, I don't think there should be much snogging under the mistletoe," said Therese Coffey UK Work and Pensions Secretary. Snogging is British slang for kissing. Coffey was speaking on ITV. She was asked whether people should be cautious this festive season or they should carry on with their plans.

UK on Thursday approved GlaxoSmithKline Covid drug. The manufacturer said it appears effective against the new Omicron variant.

The antibody treatment, sotrovimab, "was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who are at an increased risk of developing severe disease," said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).