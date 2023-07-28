Obama personal chef death: Police reportedly left call log of Campbell's drowning blank

Massachusetts State Police informed earlier this week that a former White House chef was found dead after going missing while paddle boarding near the summer home of former United States president Barack Obama.

But the latest reports, first published by DailyMail.com, mentioned that details surrounding the 911 distress call have emerged and the call remains mysteriously omitted from official logs.

Reports have mentioned that authorities received a call that Campbell had fallen into the water and was unable to resurface at 7:46pm (local time).

While the call was added to the logs of the Edgartown Police Department, the critical information detailing the purpose of the call was left blank. Surprisingly, all other calls on that eventful night were properly documented.

Tafari Campbell, who was the Obama family's personal chef, was discovered dead in a big lake on the island of Martha's Vineyard by divers. Campbell, 45, was paddle boarding when he disappeared under the waves.

Obama purchased a multi-million dollar waterfront property on the northeast US island after leaving the White House. It's the same place where he often used to go on vacation with his family before and throughout his presidency.

The Massachusetts State Police said in a statement that they responded to "a call for a male paddle boarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface".

The body was found the next morning and identified later in the day after a search into the night.

US media reported that Campbell had worked as a sous chef in the White House before joining the Obamas as a personal cook.

Police said earlier this week on Monday that the former president and his wife Michelle Obama were not at home at the time of the accident.

The Obama family did not respond immediately, but a statement carried by several US media outlets mentioned that the Obamas called Campbell "a beloved part of our family" and said that their "hearts are broken that he's gone."

(With inputs from agencies)

