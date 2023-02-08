NUTS! Woodpeckers stash 300 kg of acorns in a California home

Nick Castro, an exterminator in California would have thought it was a regular day when he received a call from some house owner claiming worms were coming out of a wall. However, what happened later has become news that has gone viral across.

Castro, upon reaching the said home, in search of the worms, found a treasure of acorns, hidden by hungry woodpeckers in the chimney of the house.

Castro and his crew discovered a 317 kilogramme stash of acorns that were carried out in as many as eight garbage bags.

"Came across this on a job. Bird was a bit of a hoarder. Filled up about 8 garbage bags full of acorns weighing in about 700 lbs. Unreal never came across something like this," said Nick in a Facebook post.

“I’ve never seen anything like that. The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were. It felt like it wasn’t going to end," he added whilst talking to media.

Woodpeckers, especially the acorn woodpeckers are naturally known for being prodigious acorn collectors. They usually store such large quantities of acorns in small holes of a dying tree.

First, they drill the hole meticulously and then fill up the cavity and guard it ferociously as well. However, they are known to choose unusual spots such as the wall cavity to drop their favourite food item.

Notably, the woodpeckers had earlier dropped their acorns in the wood siding of the house. But after a previous owner wrapped the house in vinyl, the woodpeckers started stacking them inside the chimney.

Castro added that since the birds could not access the acorns as they fell into the wall cavity, they kept filling the gap with more and more nuts - in this case, acting as a bit of a hoarder.

(With inputs from agencies)