Not your passport but your heart will take you to places, 'future travel' forecast suggests

Soon, your heartbeat will replace your passport as the future of travel is expected to take a health-oriented turn. According to London-headquartered easyJet's 'future travel' forecast for 2070, the future of travel will be nothing like what humanity knows at present. A number of experts cited by EasyJet say that the airports of the future will scan people's heartbeats and biometric details instead of a passport.

"Looking forward, by the year 2070 the destinations we fly to, the type of accommodation we stay in, and the experiences we have, will have changed immeasurably," professor Birgitte Andersen of Birkbeck College said in a statement.

'Cardiac signature' to replace passports?

The company in its report pointed out that much like retina and fingerprints, every individual's cardiac signature is also unique.

"Passengers' heartbeat signatures and biometric details will be logged on a global system in the same way finger-print scanning technology works today," it said.

No more airport shuttle buses?

The forecast says that airport shuttle buses that take you to and from the aeroplane on the runway, will be replaced by e-VTOL flying air taxis. At the same time, in-flight entertainment will be beamed directly into a passenger's eyes, it adds.

Farther away into the future, the forecast believes that food items will be replaced by 3D-printed hotel buffet food. It will result in reduction of food waste, the forecast adds.

At the same time, the minimalists of the world will have a cherishable time as they will be able to 'print' recyclable clothes on arrival while travelling.

"Aspects of how we holiday will be transformed beyond recognition; in the future holidaymakers will be queuing at the hotel buffet to have their breakfast omelettes and fry-ups 3D printed by machines, our heartbeat will become our passport, and in-ear devices will translate the local language in real time and enable us to speak the local lingo," professor Andersen said.

