Northern Lights: 30 US states to witness the dazzling display on Sunday, Monday- Here's where

Northern Lights 2023: Millions of American citizens might be able to witness a glimpse of the northern lights on late Sunday and Monday following a solar flare and a Controlled Mass Ejection in recent days. NOAA’s Space Weather tweeted a ‘full-halo’ CME, a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona, occurred Friday. It explained it was likely to cause ‘minor’ to ‘moderate' geomagnetic storming on Sunday and Monday.

Therefore, there dancing waves of light, also called aurora borealis, could appear in 30 states, stretching all the way from Washington state to New Jersey.

However, where exactly the lights will fall remains uncertain.

(UPDATED) TONIGHT'S AURORA FORECAST:

Based on current data, we've moved our possible Northern Lights viewing farther south. A moderate, strong, or severe geomagnetic storm is possible.

Aurora viewing is likely in the United States tonight as Earth is impacted by a strong solar…

"Based on current data, we've moved our possible Northern Lights viewing farther south. A moderate, strong, or severe geomagnetic storm is possible. Aurora viewing is likely in the United States tonight as Earth is impacted by a strong solar storm," according to a tweet from Space Weather Watch.

Aurora Borealis (The Northern Lights) - When will it appear in the US?

The Aurora Borealis, also known as Northern Lights, is a natural occurrence when electrons from the sun collide with the Earth’s upper atmosphere. This can happen about once a month when solar flares or storms peak.

The best view will be between 10 pm and 2 am (local time) from the city of Colorado on Sunday night.

According to NOAA’s Space Weather, the best cloud conditions appear to be over the Midwest, Plains, and sections of the Great Lakes. Other locations, such as the Northeast and Northwest, appear to be less favourable.

Residents are advised to seek out dark regions away from city lights and a spot with a clear view of the northern sky in order to have the best chance of seeing the event.

Here are the states where it'll be possible to see the northern lights Sunday night or Monday morning:

• Washington

• Oregon

• Idaho

• Montana

• Wyoming

• Utah

• Colorado

• North Dakota

• South Dakota

• Nebraska

• Kansas

• Minnesota

• Iowa

• Missouri

• Wisconsin

• Illinois

• Michigan

• Indiana

• Ohio

• Kentucky

• West Virginia

• Pennsylvania

• New Jersey

• New York

• Massachusetts

• Connecticut

• Rhode Island

• Vermont

• New Hampshire

• Maine