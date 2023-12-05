'No thanks': Thieves return stolen Android phone saying they wanted iPhone

The iPhone vs Android discourse has been a source of heated debate across the globe. The discussion, however, may have come to a conclusion after a recent bizarre incident in the US state of Washington where thieves returned a phone they stole from a man because it was an Android, not an iPhone.

According to ABC-affiliate KATV, the incident took place last month when the woman, who is not yet identified, told the publication that her husband insisted that he meet her outside their apartment in Northwest DC to park the car for her. The woman was returning home in the early morning hours after working.

However, as soon as the man parked the car, two masked thieves came up to him and robbed him. "They robbed him, took everything he had in his pockets, took the keys to my truck, got in and pulled off," the woman said.

Just when it looked certain that the thieves had caused significant financial damage to the couple, the two returned. While one of the robbers was in a BMW, the other approached the couple on foot at the 2400 block of 14th Street, NW.

"They basically looked at that phone and were like 'Oh, that's an Android? We don't want this. I thought it was an iPhone'," the woman added.

And although the encounter lasted a few seconds, it had a profound impact on the life of the couple who were not only mugged near their home but could have lost far more as both robbers were seemingly armed.

"That was my income," she said, referring to the car. "That was the way I made money. I did Uber Eats and Instacart so, that was our livelihood."

Bizarrely enough, the incident happened on the same day as when a public hearing was scheduled in DC on the surge in crime in the state.

DC Police Chief Pamela made bold claims saying crime was done in the city by projecting impressive numbers.

"Carjackings are down 7 per cent. Assault with a dangerous weapon is down 6 per cent and vehicle theft is down 11 per cent. Overall, indexed violent crime is down three crimes and robbery is up 14 crimes over the prior period in 2023," said Pamela.

However, the victims of the carjacking incident disagreed with Pamela, saying: "Yeah, those numbers are not adding up. We're seeing rapid numbers of carjackings every day. It's getting younger and younger."

The woman also advised those who robbed her husband saying they should not fall "victim to the streets".