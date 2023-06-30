‘No suitcases allowed,’ Croatian city brings new rule to combat noise pollution
Mayor Mato Frankovic of Dubrovnik has introduced new rules which have effectively banned tourists from carrying wheeled suitcases on the streets.
Croatia is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, and the city of Dubrovnik is known for attracting thousands of visitors every year. But, the city has now introduced new rules to combat noise pollution which could directly impact people travelling to the city with wheeled suitcases.
People in the city have long complained of noise that wheeled suitcases make when dragged across stone-paved pathways. Residents living in the city complain the noise keeps them from sleeping almost every night.
What are the new rules introduced in Dubrovnik?
Mayor Mato Frankovic of Dubrovnik has introduced new rules which have effectively banned tourists from carrying wheeled suitcases on the streets. Tourists not complying with the ban would be fined $288.
Dwellers of the city have hailed the new rule, with one person writing online, “Sounds like a great idea, can we do the same at airports and stations, they are a menace.”
According to media reports, the city administration plans to introduce a system in November under which bags from tourists will be collected outside the city and later dispatched to their addresses through courier.
The new rules have been implemented under a new initiative called the "Respect the City" program, as reported by Schengenvisainfo News. This program has been introduced by the Dubrovnik Tourist Office.
In addition to managing the growing tourism, the city officials have also emphasised the importance of respecting the local environment and cultural heritage. Tourists are now being advised to keep their pets on a leash, refrain from climbing on monuments, and ensure they are appropriately dressed, including wearing a shirt while exploring the city. These guidelines have been put in place to encourage visitors to demonstrate their "respect" for the city and its surroundings.
Dubrovnik experiencing influx of visitors
The Dubrovnik Times has reported the city's consistent appeal to travellers, revealing that it has already witnessed a significant influx of visitors this year. With 289,000 arrivals and 763,500 overnight stays recorded since the beginning of the year, Dubrovnik has experienced a 32 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.
