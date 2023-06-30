‘No suitcases allowed,’ Croatian city brings new rule to combat noise pollution

Croatia is one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, and the city of Dubrovnik is known for attracting thousands of visitors every year. But, the city has now introduced new rules to combat noise pollution which could directly impact people travelling to the city with wheeled suitcases.

People in the city have long complained of noise that wheeled suitcases make when dragged across stone-paved pathways. Residents living in the city complain the noise keeps them from sleeping almost every night. What are the new rules introduced in Dubrovnik? Mayor Mato Frankovic of Dubrovnik has introduced new rules which have effectively banned tourists from carrying wheeled suitcases on the streets. Tourists not complying with the ban would be fined $288.

Dwellers of the city have hailed the new rule, with one person writing online, “Sounds like a great idea, can we do the same at airports and stations, they are a menace.”

Watch: Greece: Rise of Right in Europe? × According to media reports, the city administration plans to introduce a system in November under which bags from tourists will be collected outside the city and later dispatched to their addresses through courier.

The new rules have been implemented under a new initiative called the "Respect the City" program, as reported by Schengenvisainfo News. This program has been introduced by the Dubrovnik Tourist Office.