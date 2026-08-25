/'No one wants to see a pregnant woman', man tells expectant colleague in sales

A pregnant woman working in sales at a furniture store in the United Kingdom was told by a colleague that "nobody wants to see a pregnant woman" when she offered to help with a presentation. A tribunal ruled that Jessica Morgan was the victim of pregnancy discrimination. However, she lost the case because she brought the claim too late. But she will be given compensation as she was found to have been victimised by her former employer.

Morgan said that a co-worker took a swipe at her for being pregnant when she tried to be part of a presentation to a client. He insulted her and said he "wouldn't make the mistake of hiring a woman again". His actions and words hinted at how she has was an "inconvenience" to the company. She was also pressured into returning the company car early

Behaviour at work changed after she told colleague about her pregnancy

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Morgan joined Panelex Wood Agency, a wood supplier based in Swansea, in April 2020, as a sales manager. In July 2023, she told her colleague Frederick Geraint Hawkes, who was in charge of procurement, that she was pregnant. She noticed a shift in his behaviour soon after, even though they shared a "close working relationship". Morgan started feeling that her pregnancy was an "inconvenience". But the tribunal noted that the anxiety stemmed from her maternity leave, which led her to become concerned about her position.

When she offered to pitch in for a presentation, Hawkes told her, "Nobody wants to see a pregnant woman, Jess." While discussing hiring a temporary cover, Hawkes reportedly told her, he "wouldn't be making the mistake of hiring a woman again". Upset at hearing all this, she told a friend about what had happened.

"I’d walk out and start today if it was affordable ! Had some REALLT [sic] sexist comments thrown at me recently and making out I can’t do my job! Not allowed to visit customers anymore 'no one wants to see a pregnant woman' was what he said to me last week... I was upset!!” she wrote to a friend.

Her position was removed and she could not return to work

Morgan started her maternity leave and started blurting about returning amid the anxiety over her position. Hawkes told her to "focus on being a mom." When she had a meeting over her return in October 2024, she was told her position did not exist anymore, and they weren't sure where to put her. Hawkes remarked, that her partner "surely earns enough" for her to stay at home. She left knowing that her job with the company had ended. However, she was permitted to keep the company car till Christmas. But later she was asked to return the car by the end of the month.

Morgan reported the company for unfair dismissal, wrongful dismissal, pregnancy discrimination, sex discrimination and victimisation to an employment tribunal in Swansea. The pregnancy discrimination claim was dismissed because it was brought out of time.