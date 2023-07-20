Nigerian man turns blind after forcing himself to cry for a week

A man in Nigeria turned blind for a short period after forcing himself to cry for a week in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record. The man also ended up having a swollen face, puffed eyes and a severe headache.

The man, named Tembu Ebere, is a comedian on Nigerian social media. Before embarking on the daring endeavour, Ebere reportedly promoted his ‘cry campaign’ on TikTok.

In one of his posts, he wrote, “Send me your troubles, I'll cry for you."

It was not immediately clear what exactly caused the temporary blindness but it might be linked to severe headaches and a build-up of pressure in the eyes.

Attempt not acknowledged by Guinness World Record

His daring challenge, which took a heavy toll on his health and wellness, will not be acknowledged because Ebere is yet to formally join Guinness World Record. Thus, it was an unofficial attempt.

Ebere also said that he had to re-strategise his wailing due to the heavy physical and emotional toll. “I had to re-strategise and reduce my wailing," he told the media.

A four-day chef cooking extravaganza in Nigeria has captured the attention of the public, igniting a wave of ambitious record attempts, according to the official records website.

Flurry of record attempts in Nigeria

A flurry of record attempts has swept through the country since a four-day chef cooking marathon was held recently. Hilda Baci generated massive interest in Kenya after cooking continuously for 100 hours in a successful attempt to break the Guinness World Record.

Such was the craze among the public that the Guinness World Records website itself experienced two days of outage.

This surge of enthusiasm to break and set records has not been limited to Hilda Baci's culinary marathon but has spread like wildfire, inspiring others to pursue unique and daring records.

Among the contenders is a woman attempting to fry the largest number of snails, a dedicated masseuse who collapsed while striving to achieve the longest non-stop massage, and another woman aiming to fry an unprecedented quantity of 'puff-puffs,' a beloved doughnut-like snack.

Similarly, John Obot has set his sights on breaking the record for the longest time reading aloud without pause, with a goal of surpassing the current record of 124 hours set last year by Rysbai Isakov of Kyrgyzstan. His noble motivation is to promote a culture of reading in Nigeria.

Warning bells sounded

However, while these audacious record-breaking attempts have become a trend, some valid concerns have also emerged. The officials at Guinness World Records have urged Nigerians to exercise caution and prioritise safety above all.

"Please, enough of the record-a-thons," Guinness World Records stated on social media.