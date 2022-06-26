New York YouTuber drinks 1 litre soda in just 6.8 seconds, makes Guinness World Record

From the longest tongue to the moustache, and nails, there have been a bunch of people who have created the weirdest Guinness world records that no one can ever imagine. Now adding one more to the list, here we have another bizarre Guinness record that has been made by a New York-based Youtuber.



Eric ‘Badlands’ Booker, Youtuber has set a Guinness world record, and do you want to know what record he has made? Well, it is for drinking soda and tomato sauce.

Booker who is from Long Island, USA, has set two new records for the fastest drinking one-litre soda and tomato sauce.



According to Guinness, Booker set the new record as he drank one little of Mountain dew in just 6.80 seconds in front of the shouting crowd, "I feel great, Alright, we’re about to do this. Hopefully I get this down in under nine seconds, but you never know," he said as he started filling the measuring cup with the drink.

During the competition, he also shocked the onlookers as he drank one litre of tomato sauce in just one go and in just 1 minute and 18 seconds.

The video posted on the Guinness Youtube page has so far raked 46,886 views and netizens are in shock. ''Imagine how many litres he'd drank yet for practice. 🤯, one user wrote.



Last year, he set the Guinness World Record for fastest drinking two litres of soda in 18.45 seconds. He's also ranked 23rd in Major League Eating.