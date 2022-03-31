Newlywed couple spent first night in jail after bride attacked her own mother

After their wedding celebrations devolved into turmoil and a violent brawl broke out, the newlywed couple spent their first night as a married pair in a wedding cell.

After the bride attacked her own mother during the reception in Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland, the bride, groom, and best man were all jailed.

Claire Goodbrand, 26, viciously attacked and injured her mother, Cherry-Ann Lindsay, sparking a major brawl in which the groom and best man weighed in.

A court heard that new husband Eamonn Goodbrand and his brother Kieran, their best man, got involved in the brawl and violently assaulted wedding guest David Boyd, leaving him gravely injured.

Before police arrived to break up the altercation, the best man attacked and hurt another attendee.

The wedding party trio was taken away in handcuffs and placed in custody in separate cells before appearing in court, according to the Daily Record.

Claire was clothed in what appeared to be her going-away outfit when they were finally released from imprisonment, while the groom and best man were dressed in prison-issue Primark tracksuits, still wearing their mud-stained wedding shoes.

Eamonn, 33, a professional fighter who was freed with a head injury, gave an address in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, as did his 26-year-old wife and 28-year-old brother.

The trio's legal team negotiated guilty pleas to a reduced number of charges before Livingston Sheriff Court after reviewing CCTV footage that allegedly caught the conflict spilling out of the wedding venue onto the lawn outside.

Claire Goodbrand pleads guilty to assault to injury but not to a more serious assault to severe harm after being indicted.

She admitted to grabbing her mother's hair and punching and kicking her in the head and body on several occasions.

Both Eamonn and Kieran pleaded guilty to striking and kicking David Boyd in the head and body while operating as a team.

According to the accusation, they pushed him to the ground and continued their brutal assault while he was down.

In addition, Kieran Goodbrand admitted assaulting Garry Brown by punching and kicking him on the head and body to his injury at the reception on 24 June 2019.

Before delivering sentence, Sheriff Martin Edington requested criminal justice social work reports on all three defendants.

He postponed the case until April 29th to gather information on various dispositions, such as social work supervision, unpaid hours of work, and electronic curfew restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)