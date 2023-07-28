New #FairyFlying trend in TikTok showing people hanging themselves raises concerns in US

A new TikTok trend that is increasingly becoming popular in the US has raised concerns among health experts who believe that it promotes suicidal thoughts.

Called #FairyFlying, this potentially dangerous trend is said to be inspired by mythical creatures.

The trend encourages millions of users to create fake suicide-by-hanging videos. These clips show a lifeless body swaying in the air, leading many viewers to draw comparisons to “suicide by hanging.”

Though it appears that the people are hanging themselves, the reality is that they are standing on a dresser while their crocs hang onto a wardrobe.

Trend gaining massive traction

The trend has so far reached an all-time high of 66 million views till Wednesday.

The Chinese-based social media has responded to the trend saying, “At TikTok, we strictly prohibit and remove content that promotes dangerous behaviour with the safety of our community as a priority.”

However, experts argue that these videos easily bypass the guidelines of TikTok because they are often portrayed in a harmless and a “cute” manner.

A TikToker who was seen doing the challenge and goes by the username @fairypowers123456 presented the content in a "cute" and "preppy" way, which did not attract any response from TikTok.

Also read | India: Blue whale washed ashore in Andhra Pradesh as state battles heavy rains

“This trend could trigger possible emotions for individuals who tend to have suicidal tendencies or be equally disturbing for people who have had loved ones attempt or commit suicide previously," Dr Josh Stein told New York Post.

Also read | Tiny surgical robots to make breakthrough in cancer treatment with magnetic tentacles

"Even in the most unknowing of ways, videos that showcase individuals hanging across a room could be disconcerting," Stein was quoted as saying.

When the trend first made its way into TikTok, a lot of users were appalled by it. It’s being argued that when the making of the trend was made available, lot of people were inspired by it, and from there the trend picked up.

(With inputs from agencies)