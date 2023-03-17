'Nedheads' disappointed as Colorado festival, celebrating a man's frozen body, changes venue

The Frozen Dead Guy Days, in which the residents of Colorado's Nederland town annually honoured a chemically preserved grandfather of the town lying under dry ice, are now effectively over. The development occurs after Nederland's neighbouring town Estes Park takes over as the venue for The Frozen Dead Guy Days festival, and with that goes Grandpa Bredo (as the frozen man is called).

The shift of the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival to a neighbouring town is not exactly making many Nederland residents feel great about it.

"It explains the personality of the people who live here," Teresa Crush-Warren, the former president of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce, among the people who started the festival, was quoted as saying by Wall Street Journal.

"We are not insane but we are weird," Crush-Warren is further quoted to have said.

The casket races and more: What Frozen Dead Guy Days are like?

The Nedheads, as Nederland residents call them, until last year, used to host a three-day festival. The festival will now take place in the neighbouring Estes Park.

The three-day festival begins with a parade of hearses and an evening Blue Ball in which the winning participants are crowned as Ice Queen and Grandpa. A race of costumed pallbearers consists of the participants racing their way with alive persons inside the caskets.

The loss of Frozen Dead Guy Days has some residents transitioning from sadness to anger.

“I don’t think the town of Estes Park understands the backlash, outrage and ferocity that locals of Nederland would bring to fight if they tried to move Bredo," Mary Mead, an event coordinator and band manager, was quoted as saying by Wall Street Journal. "He’s a Nederland resident."

