Man dives to record depth in frozen Swiss lake

A Czech man claimed a remarkable feat of human human endurance after he took a dive beneath Switzerland's Lake Sils without a wetsuit and emerged from its 50 meters icy depth.

David Vencl, 40, took a plunge to 52.1 meters in a signle breath. The feat follows David's entry into the Guiness Books of the World Record in 2021 when he swam through the length of a frozen Czech lake.

Vencl dived through a hole in the ice. He then retrieved a sticker from a depth of 50 meters to prove his feat and re-e,rhed through the same. He spat some blood, sat down for a minute and then opened a bottle of champagne, Reuters reported.

A later visit to the hospital confirmed there was nothing serious.

The Swiss plunge in temperatures of between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius took him 1 minute 54 seconds, his promoter Pavel Kalous said, which was a bit slower than expected.

ALSO WATCH | Chilean swimmer breaks world record, swims one nautical mile in 15.3 seconds

"He kind of enjoyed it but he admits he was a little more nervous than usual and he had some problems with breathing," he told Reuters.

"There is nothing difficult for him to be in cold water... Lack of oxygen is something normal for him. But this was completely different because it's really difficult to work with the pressure in your ears in cold water," he added.

"If you combine all these three things: cold water, lack of oxygen and the problem with working with pressure, it's something very unique," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE