Native Americans irked as US firm plans to carry cremated human remains to Moon

The US is all set to witness the launch of its first private mission to the Moon on Monday (Jan 8). Considered a major milestone for NASA’s plans to get humans back on the lunar surface in five decades, the Peregrine Mission One aims to carry cremated human remains to the Moon for a permanent burial there. Already marred with delays, the mission could now face further setbacks as the USA’s largest group of Natives and Indigenous communities register strong protests to the initiative.

Native Americans opposing the mission

Native group Navajo Nation has fiercely opposed the idea of carrying human remains to the Moon, with its President Buu Nygren saying that allowing the remains to touch down there would be an affront to many indigenous cultures, which revere the moon.

“The moon holds a sacred place in Navajo cosmology,” Nygren said Thursday (Jan 4). “The suggestion of transforming it into a resting place for human remains is deeply disturbing and unacceptable to our people and many other tribal nations,” he added.

The controversial idea

It is to be noted that there are two private companies that offer these lunar burial services—Celestis and Elysium Space.

According to Celestis' website, "Celestis' payload, called Tranquility Flight, includes 66 'memorial capsules' containing 'cremated remains and DNA,' which will remain on the lunar surface 'as a permanent tribute to the intrepid souls who never stopped reaching for the stars.'

Last-minute meeting at White House

To address the concerns of the Indigenous communities, the White House on Friday (Jan 5) held a last-minute meeting with Native leaders.

However, in a statement to CNN, Celestis CEO Charles Chafer dismissed all claims and concerns raised by Nygren.

“We reject the assertion that our memorial spaceflight mission desecrates the moon,” Chafer said. “Just as permanent memorials for deceased are present all over planet Earth and not considered desecration, our memorial on the moon is handled with care and reverence, is a permanent monument that does not intentionally eject flight capsules on the moon. It is a touching and fitting celebration for our participants — the exact opposite of desecration, it is a celebration.”