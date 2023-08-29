National Sports Day 2023: Check date, history, significance and all you need to know

National Sports Day 2023: Every year on August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. It is also called Rashtriya Khel Divas. The day is dedicated to the country's sports heroes and champions for their contribution and dedication towards bringing pride to the nation. It aims to raise awareness about the values of sports including discipline, perseverance, sportsman spirit and teamwork. Here's all you need to know:

National Sports Day 2023: History and Theme

The day traces back to the birth of the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh. He was born on 29 August 1905 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh and started of his career in British Indian Army.

The first National Sports Day was celebrated on 29 August 2012 and hence marks its 12 years today.

The hockey legend won gold medals in the Olympics for India in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936. Singh scored 400 goals in his total career, from 1926 to 1949.

As a legendary figure in Indian and world hockey, the most noted memorial for him were the Major Dhyan Chand Award, the highest civilian award for lifetime achievements in sports in India.

The theme for this year's National Sports Day 2023 celebration is "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society."

National Sports Day 2023: Significance

The National Sports Day 2023 encourages people of all ages to embrace physical fitness. The day emphasises the importance of exercising daily and living a healthy life.

The day serves as a catalyst for the development of a robust sports culture in the country.

National Sports Day 2023: Benefits of Playing Sports

It increases your stamina and strengthens bones.

Sports help is weight loss.

Improves mental health. This includes improving mood, enhancing your sense of well-being, reducing anxiety and combating negative emotions.

Improves lung functions. Regular sports activity causes more oxygen to be drawn into the body which increases the efficiency of the lungs.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE