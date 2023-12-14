National Energy Conservation Day: History, Significance, and Quotes

National Energy Conservation Day 2023: National Energy Conservation Day is observed on December 14 every year in India. The day is marked to demonstrate how far nations have come in terms of energy conservation and efficiency. The day also aims to promote awareness regarding the value of energy conservation for current and future generations.

The ultimate goal of energy conservation is sustainable energy usage, which guarantees that present demands are satisfied without compromising the capacity of future generations to satisfy their own.

National Energy Conservation Day: History

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), part of the Union Ministry of Power, has been organising the National Energy Conservation Day since 1991. BEE contributes to the development and implementation of plans and programs to decrease excessive energy consumption. To mitigate the effects of climate change through holistic development, the committee also signed the Energy Conservation Act in 2001.

National Energy Conservation Day: Significance

The purpose of National Energy Conservation Day is to increase public awareness of the importance of energy conservation and efficiency. BEE recognises and encourages industry efforts to reduce energy use by bestowing National Energy Conservation Awards. Industry, buildings, transportation, institutions, and appliances are among the 17 industries and 5 categories recognized by the awards.

National Energy Conservation Day: Quotes

"Every act of energy conservation... is more than just common sense: I tell you it is an act of patriotism." -Jimmy Carter

“Our dependence on fossil fuels amounts to global pyromania, and the only fire extinguisher we have at our disposal is renewable energy.” –Hermann Scheer

“The truth is, as most of us know, that global warming is real and humans are major contributors, mainly because we wastefully burn fossil fuels.” –David Suzuki

"Energy conservation is the foundation of energy independence." -Thomas H. Allen

“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”– Mahatma Gandhi

“What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another.” –Chris Maser

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” – Albert Einstein

"There is no energy crisis, only a crisis of ignorance." -R. Buckminster Fuller

"Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land." -Aldo Leopold