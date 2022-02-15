NASA's Hubble telescope clicks 'space rose' on Valentine's Day

Valentines Day is over and most of us have got a reason to continue to adore (or sadly not, depending on the response) our much loved and cherished person. But memories of Valentine's Day this year perhaps wouldn't be complete with a picture of this 'space rose'.

Giving rose to our Valentine has perhaps come to be a horrible cliche (or not if it is from the right person). But this 'space rose' is unique.

It is made up of 'interacting galaxies' as NASA puts it. So in other words, Hubble has captured image of two galaxies coming together on Valentine's Day. Talk about timing to tweet this image!

This 'space rose' is 350 lightyears away from us in Andromeda constellation. This galactic combine is called Arp 273. The physical contortions in the spiral galaxies have been formed due to mutual effects of gravity of these galaxies.

"Be our cosmic Valentine? The “space rose” in this Hubble image is made up of interacting galaxies, named Arp 273. This celestial flower blooms about 350 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda," tweeted NASA's Hubble telescope handle.

Be our cosmic Valentine? 🌹✨



The “space rose” in this Hubble image is made up of interacting galaxies, named Arp 273. This celestial flower blooms about 350 million light-years away in the constellation Andromeda.



Find out more: https://t.co/FAldFLOZED pic.twitter.com/Otzh2D1q2m — Hubble (@NASAHubble) February 14, 2022 ×

Netizens have liked the image. The tweet has been liked by nearly 10 thousand Twitter users. The post has been retweeted by more than a thousand users.