'My car broke down': Excuses and justification searches increased in 2022, companies show concerns

Do you like going to the office or working in general? Most of us will say no, especially after Covid.

As the call to return to their office is rising, employees are looking for ways to escape it.

A recent survey conducted by Frank recruitment Group stated that the possible reasons for skipping school or work have increased over the past two years. In 2022, the searches went up to two million. The searches in 2018, were nearly 300K.

Americans stand at the top looking for possible excuses to escape work. Some common among these are related to family or home emergencies, health issues and even my car broke down, The Anand Market reported.

The two years of the Covid hiatus and working from home have made all of us homesick. No one wants to travel or socialise. Coming to the office for some means less sleep, hectic schedules, and less bandwidth to balance with life.

Well, the covid itself cannot only be blamed. The increase in concerns comes as the count of resignations and firing has increased, with rising demands to work. This is due to Covid, the economic downturn of many firms decreased which led to firing many and asking the remaining staff to do more.

People in the US have opposed the RTO mandates. Research by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York stated that American nearly save up to 60 million hours daily by working from home.

However, companies have now started to address the issues. Some have introduced a three-day working plan. In the UK, after this trial, the amount of productivity among people increased.

However, Till when will this plan work? Will this plan be able to increase productivity efficiently?

(With inputs from agencies)

