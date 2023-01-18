Mumbai Metro New Line: Check pics, route, inauguration date, map & stations list

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation of two of the much-anticipated metro lines in Mumbai on 19 January, at 6:30 pm IST. These two lines, which will connect Dahisar and Andheri, are Line 2A, the Yellow Line, and Line 7, the Red Line. Millions of Mumbai residents, particularly in Western Mumbai, would benefit from this 35 km long phase 2 of the Mumbai metro, which will also assist to reduce traffic on New Link Road and between Dahisar East and DN Nagar. Line 2A connects Dahisar to Andheri West DN Nagar and Line 7 connects Dahisar East to Andheri East.

Ticket prices for Mumbai Metro New Lines

The tickets for the two new lines will be in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 50. The passenger's distance travelled served as the sole factor in determining the ticket rates. Here is the complete price list of Mumbai Metro New Lines. For a distance of 0-3 kms, the ticket will cost Rs 10. For 3-12 km, it is Rs 20, for 12-18 km, the ticket price is Rs 30. Moreover, for 18-24 kms the ticket price is Rs 40 and for 24-30 kms, the ticket price was Rs 50.

List of stations on Line 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro

The Dahisar metro station will serve as the interchange for both lines, requiring commuters who wish to go to DN Nagar and Andheri (East) to change at this location.

Mumbai Metro Line 2A

Mumbai Metro Line 2A is over 18 km long and has a total of 17 stations. List of stations on Line 2A- Andheri (West), Pahadi Goregaon, Lower Malad, Malad (West), Eksar, Mandapeshwar, Kandarpada, Upper Dahisar and Dahisar (East), Lower Oshiwara, Oshiwara, Goregaon (West), Valnai, Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali (West), Pahadi Eksar, Borivali (West). This line will intersect metro Line 7 at Dahisar East and Line 6 at Oshiwara.

Mumbai Metro Line 7

Mumbai Metro Line 7 is 16.5 km long and has 13 stations. List of stations on Line 7- Gundavali, Mogra, Jogeshwari (East), Goregaon (East), Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Akurli, Poisar, Magathane, Devipada, RashtriyaUdyan, and Ovaripada. This line will have interchanges at Line 1 in Andheri and Line 2A at Line 6's JVLR.

What is the cost of the Mumbai Metro New Line Project?

The cost of these Metro Rail Lines is around Rs 12,600 crore. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate other multiple projects as well. The cost of these projects is roughly worth Rs 38,800 crore.

Check the pictures of Mumbai Metro New Line Project