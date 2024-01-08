Mouse caught on camera secretly cleaning up man's shed every night

A man found a mouse secretly cleaning up his shed almost every night for two months after he set a night vision camera on his workbench.

Rodney Holbrook discovered that things in his shed "mysteriously" neatened up and returned to where they belonged every night.

The avid wildlife photographer from Builth Wells in Powys, Wales, installed a night vision camera on his workbench to unveil the enigma behind the tidied place. Holbrook never would've imagined a real-life Ratatouille scene unfolding in his shed.

As it turned out, a rodent came every night to his shed and straightened the area by keeping objects back to where they belonged. The video shows him gathering clothes, nuts, bolts and other small items and placing them in a tray on the photographer's bench. That's one house proud #mouse! Squeaky-clean rodent is caught on camera secretly helping tidy up pensioner's shed pic.twitter.com/xrrbyScddz — Hans Solo (@thandojo) January 6, 2024 × Holbrook also tested the mouse by keeping out different objects to check if it could pick them. However, the creature was preserving and even carried cable ties to the tray.

He told the BBC, "It has been going on for months. I call him Welsh Tidy Mouse. At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera."

"I couldn't believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up," Holbrook said. "He moved all sorts of things into the box, bits of plastic, nuts and bolts. I don't bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it. I leave things out of the box and they put it back in its place by the morning. Ninety-nine times out of 100 the mouse will tidy up throughout the night," he added.

However, it is not the first time such an incident has happened to Holbrook. In 2019, a mouse stashed several items in his friend's shed near Bristol. Steve Mckears witnessed that screws and metal objects kept reappearing in a box containing bird feed.

Mckears told the reports he thought he was going crazy. When Holbrook and he set up a camera to investigate what happened, they found a mouse was collecting screws and other metallic things in the container. "That one video went viral and reached people around the world. So I can't believe here in Builth Wells we have had the same thing happen years later," Holbrook said.