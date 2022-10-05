'More accurate, reliable, and happier': Robo arm makes better french fries and onion rings than humans 

Technology is taking over the human force day by day, even in cooking food now. As per recent news, a company in South California has developed a high-tech robotic arm that makes better french fries and onion rings than humans.

Miso, the company that developed the robotic arm, which will be directed by cameras and artificial intelligence that will take the frozen fries out of the freezer, fry them and pour them into a tray with sauce. Amazing, isn't it?

In an interview with Reuters, Mike Bell, Miso's Chief Executive Chief, said, "When an order comes in through the restaurant system, it automatically spits out the instructions to Flippy." He further said, "... It does it faster, more accurately, more reliably, and happier than most humans do it."

The company stated that it took five years for it to build 'Flippy2.'

The name 'Flippy 2' comes from flappy. Miso earlier developed a machine that would help with flipping the burgers. After the machine was designed, the company felt a need for a helping hand at the fry station. So the idea of "Floppy" came into being.

The chief executive further added that till now, three companies have Flippy 2 but haven't advertised it due to fear of hurting sentiments that robots are taking away their jobs.

Despite being helpful, the company said that Flippy 2 gets a lot of attention the first time, people take photos and videos, but then the machine is taken for granted.

However, Mike said that he believes there'll be a time when you'll walk into a restaurant and see a robot there doing work and think to yourself that there was a time when humans used to work. These days are coming soon.

