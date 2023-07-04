Monsoon Update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala & other states; Check full weather forecast

IMD predicted heavy showers in Kerala and announced red alerts for two districts and orange for 11 districts. The weather department has issued a red alert in Kannur and Idukki districts. Orange alert in Kerala has been announced in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. Furthermore, IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, including Kerala, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, and Meghalaya, on July 4. District authorities have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri, and Bantwal, because of heavy showers, ANI reported.

A red alert implies that the area might receive extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm, while an orange alert means very heavy showers between 6 to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Delhi Monsoon Update

IMD forecast predicted cloudy skies for July 4 in the national capital Delhi. However, there's a possibility of light showers or thundershowers. The minimum and maximum temperatures might range from 28 to 38 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fairly and widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Uttarakhand during the next four days and East Uttar Pradesh during July 3-5.

Yellow alert in Odisha

IMD has issued a yellow alert in 18 districts of Odisha from July 3-7. According to the weather forecast, a few districts of Odisha might receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The IMD weather forecast predicted high chances of thunderstorms with lightning in some areas of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, and Bolangir districts. Odisha's Nuapada, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada might also receive heavy showers.

Heavy rainfall in Goa till July 4

Konkan and Goa might continue to receive light to moderate rainfall. IMD has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy showers in some regions of the state. IMD also predicted isolated extremely heavy showers over Konkan and Goa from July 5-7.

Northeast India Monsoon Update

IMD forecast predicted heavy to very heavy falls over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur during the next four days. Moreover, the weather department has predicted extremely heavy showers over Meghalaya on July 4 and isolated heavy rainfall over Jharkhand on July 4 and over Odisha from July 5-7.